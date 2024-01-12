Lexus already prepped the new GX 550 for light off-road duty with the Overtrail trims. However, the aftermarket scene is full of even more options, and the automaker highlighted some of those goodies through a collaboration with JAOS, a company that has been developing and selling four-wheel-drive upgrades since 1985.

The pair partnered to modify and add even more toughness to the all-new GX SUV that goes beyond a simple visual makeover. Underneath the beast is a new 4.0-millimeter-thick (0.16-inch) aluminum skid plate to protect the vital bits and a suspension lift. Fender flares with a matte-black finish and black tube-style steel side steps help protect the body.

The SUV rides on lightweight 18-inch wheels from the aftermarket company, matching Lexus's stock size that features 33s. Other improvements include a front bumper guard made from lightweight and rigid ABS resin, black mudguards with an aluminum plate, and a black aluminum roof rack. The trim's standard crawl control and downhill assist control will also assist it in its off-road duties.

Lexus didn't mention any powertrain upgrades. The standard GX 550 features the twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine that produces 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That's plenty of power to conquer almost any trail. Toyota pairs it with a 10-speed automatic gearbox that allows the SUV to tow up to 8,000 pounds.

The new GX has a full-time four-wheel drive system and an electronically controlled transfer case as standard. Toyota also offers the SUV with a lockable Torsen limited-slip center differential, while the Overtrail models stand out with an additional locking rear diff.

The upgraded Lexus GX 550 Overtrail with the JAOS upgrades is on display at this year's Toyota Auto Salon in Hall 7. The 2024 GX goes on sale early this year with a $64,250 starting price, which includes the $1,350 destination charge.