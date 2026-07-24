The New BMW X5 Costs Over $95,000 With Every Option

THE BREAKDOWN The 2027 BMW X5 configurator is now live.

We built the most expensive version, and it cost over $95,000.

This is the price for the entry-level X5 40 xDrive model, with the plug-in and electric versions likely costing even more.

The 2027 BMW X5 is a radical departure for the beloved SUV. It's bigger than before and gets an all-new design inside and out. The price starts at $73,450 for the 2027 X5 40 xDrive, and the configurator is now live, so we built the most expensive version—and it’s pricey.

The 2027 X5 40 xDrive we built costs $95,400 out the door, including the $1,350 destination charge. That gets you a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine with 394 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.

Starting on the exterior, these were the most expensive options we could find:

M Sport Professional Pack — $4,550

Tanzanite Blue II Metallic — $1,950

23-Inch Wheels With Summer Tires — $1,000

The M Sport Professional pack adds the most upgrades. You get the Shadowline trim, M Sport brakes, the Adaptive M Suspension, and 22-inch wheels (which we then upgraded to 23 inches).

On the interior, we also went all out on upgrades:

Vintage Coffee BMW Individual Merino Leather — $3,100

Luxury Package — $3,100

Climate Package — $2,800

Technology Package — $1,450

The Luxury Package unlocks the passenger screen and automatic doors. The Climate Package adds heated and ventilated seats, massaging front seats, and four-zone climate control. You can get a Bowers and Wilkins sound system and manual rear window shades as part of the Technology Package.

On the safety front, there are a few specific options you can choose from—none of them are all that pricey:

Driving Assistance Professional Package — $2,500

Parking Assistance Package — $750

Trailer Hitch — $750

The Parking Assistance Package includes surround view monitoring, while the Driving Assistance Professional Package adds partially automated driver assistance. The available trailer hitch results in the loss of the foot-kick functionality for hands-free tailgate opening.

All those options bring the X5’s price tag to over $95,000. That doesn't include a handful of dealer-installed accessories or a full maintenance plan, which can push the final asking price to over $100,000.

What do you think?

Expect the plug-in hybrid and electric versions to cost even more.

7 Source: BMW

Motor1’s Take: The new BMW X5 can get expensive quite quickly. There are just over $20,000 in available packages and options on the entry-level trim, and we expect the higher X5 variants to cost even more.

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