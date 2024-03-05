Porsche has recalled over 8,000 911s because the front and rear glass windshields could detach in a crash.

Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 8,101 Porsche 911s from 2020 through 2024 are potentially affected, though the documents don't specify which trims are involved. The problem lies with the adhesive used to bond windshields and rear windows to the cars, or rather, the circumstances in which it was used. It seems some 911s didn't have surfaces completely clear of residue at the time of installation at the factory. This can result in a weaker adhesive bond.

Porsche learned about the issue last November through "optically impaired windows in the field." An inspection found that the glass could become partially detached in these weaker areas. Should a crash occur, the overall bond could be too weak to hold the windshield in place. We probably don't need to say this, but generally speaking, flying glass isn't a good thing.

Recall documents note 15 warranty claims for 911s having "cloudy surfaces or other optical deficiencies," but there were no observed cases of loose glass. Porsche says it's unaware of any glass coming off, and there are no reports of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

Porsche advises that excessive wind noise or moisture in the car could indicate problem areas. This fix is straightforward – front and rear glass will be inspected and replaced if necessary, using new glass treated with an abrasive cleaning process.

Dealer notification of the recall begins March 13, with customer notification slated for April 26. Porsche says concerned 911 owners can contact Porsche customer service at 800-767-7243 and reference recall number ARA3. Owners can also go to the NHTSA's recall site and punch in their VIN.