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Finally: Glickenhaus Begins Production of its Center-Seat Supercar

Deliveries of the 004S and 004CS begin early next year.

Glickenhaus 004 Series
Photo by: dynamicphotowerks
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 5:15pm ET
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Update: The Glickenhaus 004 Series is available for purchase through HK Motorcars.

Glickenhaus has finally begun to produce road-going versions of its long-awaited 004 Series model. The center-seat, manual supercar will be available in 004S and 004CS variants, with deliveries expected to start in the first quarter of next year.

The two models use the same supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine making 650 horsepower, which pairs with a gated six-speed manual transmission. The car features a three-seat configuration, with the driver in the center.

Glickenhaus 004 Series
Photos by: dynamicphotowerks
Glickenhaus 004 Series

As hardcore as the 004S is, it has some creature comforts like climate control, six-way electronically adjustable seats (four-way in the 004CS), and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Amazingly, Glickenhaus claims "[t]he 004S is notably the first modern supercar to pass NHTSA crash safety impact tests without any airbags.” Options include three-way adjustable Bilstein Shocks, a fire suppression system, and more.

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The 004CS stands out with its performance upgrades over the 004S. It has more aggressive aerodynamics, bigger brakes, and center-lock wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. A front suspension lift system is standard on the hotter model, along with other optional equipment available on the 004S.

Glickenhaus will also offer a Founder series variant, allowing customers to tailor their 004 to their liking. Options include unique cabins, one-of-one paint finishes, and other personalized touches. Order books are open now.

More From Glickenhaus:

Glickenhaus 008 Rendered As Military Vehicle With Gun On The Roof
Glickenhaus Crash Testing One Of Its Supercars Is Ugly But Necessary
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Source: HK Motorcars

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