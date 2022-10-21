Listen to this article

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus seems to be considering expanding out of building supercars and off-roaders by introducing products specifically for the armed forces. New renderings show a version of its 008 buggy as a fast-response vehicle. The company said military, fire, and law enforcement variants of the Boot were coming later.

This version of the Glickenhaus 008 looks largely like the existing version except for the extra lighting in front and olive drab paint. Oh, there's a gun on the roof, too. Judging by the design, it appears that an occupant inside the vehicle would control the weapon. A roof rack provides a space for hauling additional gear.

Gallery: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 008 Fast Response Military Vehicle Renderings

2 Photos

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus first showed off the 008 in March 2020 as a vehicle blending styling cues from its 004 supercar and the Boot off-roader. The suspension design allows for lots of wheel travel for soaking up bumps during high-speed blasts through rugged terrain.

In May 2022, Glickenhaus announced that the consumer-spec 008 would start at $99,995 before options. As of October, the company showed a pair of prototype tubular spaceframes as an indication of the current state of development.

Glickenhaus' site for the 008 doesn't yet provide detailed powertrain specs. The model has a mid-mounted engine, 33-spline axles, and Wilwood brakes. An image on the company's Facebook page appears to show the vehicle using a V8 powerplant.

It's not clear how serious Glickenhaus is about pursuing a military contract for this 008 or the Boot, but there are other American automakers that see interest in this segment. For example, GM Defense supplies the Infantry Squad Vehicle. It offers space for nine soldiers and their gear. Some of the underlying pieces come from the Chevrolet Performance's race components. There are even Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSV) dampers for handling rough terrain.

GM Defense is also experimenting with electric military vehicles. It built an EV variant of the Infantry Squad Vehicle as a demonstrator. In the future, a version of the Ultium platform might serve in the US armed forces.