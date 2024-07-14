The Goodwood Festival of Speed shows no mercy. The 1.1-mile hillclimb event has had its fourth major crash of the weekend, this time involving a Glickenhaus SCG 004C. And it's not pretty.

The incident occurred on Sunday during the timed "shootout" heat, the highlight event of the Festival. The SCG 004C, driven by Italian rally legend Piero Longhi, lost control coming out of the climb's second turn, barreling off the right side of pavement and into the hay bales.

Longhi exited the vehicle and appeared uninjured. But the Glickenhaus wasn't so lucky. It slammed head-on into the bales, ripping its front clamshell off and damaging the frame underneath. Officials struggled to get the car moving and onto a flatbed to clear the course for the remaining entrants, suggesting there's more damage than just a missing nose piece.

The incident can be seen at the in the live stream below.

This Glickenhaus incident is the fourth wreck we've seen so far this year at the Festival of Speed. On Thursday a track-only version of Lotus's electric Evija supercar crashed at the start line. Then, on Sunday, an Audi Le Mans car crashed at Molecomb corner after losing control. Later, a Ferrari 512 BB LM driven by Annette Mason, also competing in the shootout, was damaged after it clipped the hay bales at the iconic Flint Wall chicane.

While it's never fun to see cars get damaged, we're glad these drivers aren't holding anything back. That's what makes these events fun, after all.