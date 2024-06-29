The Porsche 911 GT3 is one of the best cars on sale right now. With the company unveiling a newly refreshed 911 last month, it was only a matter of time until those updates trickled down to the rest of the range. A spy video from the Nürburgring published this week gives us a good idea of what to expect from the latest version of everyone's favorite 911 trim.

The 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 is expected to keep its crown jewel, the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six. That's evident by the wailing noises coming from this test mule's center-mounted dual exhaust pipes. It likely won't see a big step up in power from the current 510 horses, which is just fine with us. The big wing is still there too, albeit with a few light design tweaks.

The exterior lighting is new, lifted from the lesser 992.2 models we saw for the first time in late May. The front and rear bumpers are new too, sporting bespoke shapes that may or may not represent the final product. Porsche prototypes like this often use non-production-spec bumpers during testing, only to show up with something totally different on the production-ready pieces.

The driver holds nothing back on this track test, getting sideways and slapping the rev limiter as they push the GT3 to the edge. The new car looks as competent as ever—exactly what we'd expect from Porsche's track-ready supercar.

Going by the speed of each shift, the prototype in this video is very clearly equipped with Porsche's PDK dual-clutch transmission rather than a manual gearbox. There's no word if Porsche plans to keep the manual for this refresh, but considering the majority of GT3s sold in America come with the stick, we don't expect it to disappear any time soon.