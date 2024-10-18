The 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 is a lot more expensive than before.

It’ll cost $224,495, around $40,000 more than before.

The big upcharge comes despite few meaningful upgrades.

Porsche has just updated the 911 GT3 for 2025. It looks a lot like the old one, but the automaker did update the exterior, tweak the cabin, and rework the suspension. The refreshed 992.2-generation GT3 is also much more expensive than before, starting at $224,495, including the $1,995 destination charge.

Its starting price is $53,000 more expensive than the 2023 GT3 and $40,000 pricier than the 2024 iteration, which started at $171,500 and $184,550, respectively. And that’s before adding any options, such as the newly available Weissach Package, which costs $19,330, or the $36,010 Lightweight Package available for the GT3 Touring.

The GT3 retains its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, which continues to churn out 502 horsepower, but Porsche did tweak the engine to meet stricter emissions standards. It now has GT3 RS camshafts, new throttle bodies, and revised heads while still pairing to a six-speed manual with a shorter final drive or a seven-speed dual-clutch.

Interior tweaks are even more subtle, with Porsche installing newly designed carbon-fiber backrests. The automaker will also offer the GT3 Touring with optional rear seats, a first in the GT3’s history as Porsche celebrates its 25th anniversary.

We've reached out to Porsche for some clarity on the price. We'll be sure to update this article when we hear back.