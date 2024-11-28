The Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition Has a Big Power Boost

We regret to inform you the A90 Final Edition is the beginning of the end for the current-generation Supra. A track-focused special for Europe and Japan, the limited-run coupe skips the "GRMN" suffix most of us had been expecting. Production will be capped at just 300 units, with each car featuring an assortment of upgrades over the six-cylinder model upon which the swan song is based.

Although some had speculated BMW would allow Toyota to use the M division's mighty S58 engine, the Supra’s finale has the same B58. The silver lining is power has significantly increased, rising from 382 hp to 429 hp. Torque is also way up, from 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) to 420 lb-ft (570 Nm). BMW doesn’t even sell a car with this amped-up version of its turbocharged 3.0-liter, but the aftermarket scene has demonstrated that Bavaria's inline-six has immense tuning potential.

Consequently, output jumps by 47 hp and 51 lb-ft (70 Nm) over the US-spec model. However, the power boost is even higher, at 94 hp, when compared to the Euro-spec Supra. The difference stems from the fact Toyota had to detune the engine in Europe to comply with stricter emissions regulations, forcing the company to sell the rear-wheel-drive coupe with only 335 hp.

The A90 Final Edition gets larger 19-inch Brembo front brakes, an adjustable KW suspension, and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust muffler for an angrier engine soundtrack. To sweeten the pot, Toyota installs lightweight, TGR-branded staggered wheels, measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches for the rear axle. The new shoes come wrapped in 265/35Z1R19 front and 285/30ZR20 rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that are 10% wider than the rubber used by the standard Supra.

Offered by Toyota strictly with a six-speed manual gearbox, the run-out model has other upgrades. The newly developed aerodynamic package includes a front spoiler and a rear swan-neck wing, both from carbon fiber. Other goodies vary from front canards and center flap to a carbon fiber hood duct. The latter has an inner duct that can be removed during a track day when extra cooling is necessary.

The ultimate Supra has the same aluminum mount for the rear subframe as the GT4 race car, along with a strengthened front-cowl brace and added front underfloor. Toyota’s engineers also tweaked the electric power steering and changed the camber angle for better grip. Inside, the A90 Final Edition boasts carbon fiber Recaro bucket seats, red seatbelts, and plenty of surfaces covered in Alcantara.

2025 Toyota Supra 3.0 and Supra A90 Final Edition (Europe) 23 Source: Toyota

Separately, Toyota is also launching a revised Supra 3.0 for global markets, including Europe where it's called the Lightweight Evo. Available to order from January 2025 alongside the A90 Final Edition, the “partially upgraded” model has chunkier Brembo front brakes and a strengthened rear underfloor brace. Reinforced aluminum is used for the front and rear stabilizers, while carbon fiber was chosen for the ducktail spoiler.

What do you think?

The last iteration of the current-gen Supra comes with matte black wheels featuring a revised camber angle, an updated EPS, modified shock absorbers, red seatbelts, and an Alcantara-wrapped driver’s seat. Rounding off the changes are the red accents for the seat stitching and the gear shift knob.

We’ve reached out to Toyota to learn when production of the fifth-gen Supra will end at Magna Steyr's plant in Graz, Austria where the BMW Z4 sister car is also assembled. In an e-mail to Motor1, Robert Tickner, Head, Corporate & Product Communications, told us the announcement would be made later. Toyota points out that the A90 Final Edition will be the last cars built during the current generation, suggesting a follow-up is planned. It's already been dropping hints about a sixth-gen model.

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Source: Toyota

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