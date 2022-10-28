Listen to this article

After giving the six-cylinder Supra a much-needed manual gearbox, Toyota has now turned its attention toward the race car version. Unveiled three years ago, the GT4 is ready to race with an array of mechanical improvements. Since its first full racing season in 2020, more than 50 GT4s have raced around the world and have won 11 national and international championships. Overall, the race car had more than 50 wins under its belt as of August.

Toyota Gazoo Racing's engineers applied changes to how the car brakes and handles following input received from people that have raced it. In addition, the 3.0-liter engine has more horsepower and a better torque curve, along with improved cooling. The Supra GT4 Evo gets redesigned brakes with a recalibrated ABS and latest-generation KW dampers. In addition, the 2023-spec race car receives a different anti-roll bar for improved stability during high-speed cornering.

2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo

We will get to see the Supra GT4 Evo in action for the first time in January at the 24 Hours of Daytona during the inaugural round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season. Meanwhile, the order books are opening today and Toyota Gazoo Racing is asking €186,000, excluding taxes, customs, and logistics fees. Existing owners won't have to buy a whole new car since the upgrades can be acquired separately to match the Evo specification.

There are quite a few options available, including a rearview camera and a drinking system. The Supra GT4 Evo can also be specified with a tire pressure monitoring system at an additional cost, while sensors that monitor the suspension travel are extra as well. A homologated endurance package rounds off the list of optional goodies.

As far as the road car is concerned, we're still patiently waiting for those rumors of a Supra GRMN to materialize. Last we heard, Toyota is putting BMW's S58 engine with over 500 horsepower but only with an automatic transmission.