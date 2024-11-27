Bugatti Owners Are Spending Crazy Money on Options
There's no such thing as a standard Bugatti.
Exotic car brands tend to brag about how they make truly unique cars. Even when more vehicles are built within a limited-run series, the one-percenters opt for different customization options. Consequently, in theory, no two cars are alike. But how much are the rich spending to own a genuinely bespoke product? Bugatti has divulged how much customers splurge on top of the already exorbitant base price.
In an interview with Top Gear magazine, Bugatti’s boss Mate Rimac said Molsheim’s clientele consists of people forking out an extra €500,000 to personalize their cars. At current exchange rates, it works out to nearly $530,000. For reference, that’s substantially more than the asking price of a standard Ferrari 12Cilindri ($464,000).
“We have these special programs that we do with our customers. The cars are becoming more and more customized. Every car is actually really special. We are currently at like half a million euros of customization per car.
But the Mistral World Record Car takes things further. Rimac’s founder and CEO added that the roofless hypercar is a true one-off, suggesting the owner spent even more money to individualize their prized possession. The mysterious buyer also owns the other three record-beating Bugatti models: the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport World Record Edition, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition, and the Chiron Super Sport 300+.
When the Mistral premiered in August 2022, it arrived with a sold-out status despite costing €5M or a full million more than the track-only Bolide. Bugatti’s latest car, the new Tourbillon, is actually cheaper, at €3.8M. However, logic tells us that subsequent derivatives will drive up the price. Chances are there will be fewer special editions since only 250 units will be assembled, making it more exclusive than its predecessors. The Veyron had a 450-unit production run while the Chiron was built in 500 examples.
Lest we forget that the La Voiture Noire’s price had eight figures. The owner paid a whopping €11 million when the car debuted a few years ago. In 2020, it was the most expensive new car ever, although the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail might hold the title now.
Source: Top Gear / YouTube
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