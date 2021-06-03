Because of the new $28-million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is no longer the most expensive new car ever. That doesn't make Molsheim's all-black W16 hypercar any less impressive, especially now that the production version has been finally revealed. Well, "production" might be a bit of an exaggeration seeing as how there's just one. Price? Someone has bought it for a cool €11 million ($13.4M at current exchange rates) before taxes.

The Black Car is a modern-day interpretation of Jean Bugatti's lost Type 57 SC Atlantic and took two years to develop. Some 65,000 engineering hours have been invested to finalize the Chiron-based unique creation, which has completely bespoke bodywork and an extended wheelbase. Yes, the six exhaust tips are still very much there, dominating the car's imposing rear end.

About that wheelbase, the distance between the axles has grown by 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) compared to a "regular" Chiron and the overall length has increased by 450 mm (17.7 in). The one-of-one LVN features a custom body with visible carbon fiber surfaces and a clearcoat known as black carbon glossy. Bugatti claims the special finish "generates virtually no reflections, but plenty of tension and drama."

Then there are the headlights, with more than 25 individually milled elements in each cluster. Bugatti admits that took a ton of work even for a one-off project such as the La Voiture Noire. The front grille has been 3D-printed while the ultra-wide LED light strip at the back boasts a single-piece surround with no joints – a first for a Bugatti.

The photo gallery sadly doesn't include images of the interior, but we do know there's grain leather upholstery finished in Havana Brown. Polished and turned aluminum inlays adorn the center console and door cards, while a rosewood switch allows the lucky owner to choose from different driving modes.

Bugatti explains the La Voiture Noire is more than just a Chiron with new clothes as aside from the stretched wheelbase, additional modifications were implemented. The LVN has different cooling and wheels, while the character of the car is more towards a grand tourer. It was perfected in the wind tunnel and test benches, but also out in the open on test tracks and proving grounds at various speeds, much like a "regular" production Chiron.

As a final note, parent company Volkswagen Group has already announced Bugatti will unveil a new car later this 2021. Some say it will be a one-off Chiron roadster, but nothing is official at this point.