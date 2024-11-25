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The Bugatti Tourbillon's V-16 Engine Sounds Amazing

Listen to the roar of Cosworth's 8.3-liter engine fitted to a Tourbillon prototype undergoing track testing.

Bugatti Tourbillon prototype
Photo by: Car Therapy / YouTube
Adrian Padeanu Adrian Padeanu
By: Adrian Padeanu
at 5:51am ET
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Things have been relatively quiet since Bugatti unleashed the Chiron’s successor back in June. This new video is anything but silent as it allows us to hear the thunderous soundtrack of the mighty V-16. A prototype of the Tourbillon has been filmed in Zagreb at Rimac’s facility located in Croatia’s capital. You’ll be glad to hear the music delivered by Cosworth’s engine is just as exciting as the old VW Group-developed W-16.

Still carrying camouflage, the new hypercar is likely Bugatti’s seventh experimental prototype judging by the “XP7” decal. Even at low rpms, the 8.3-liter engine sounds excellent, so it should be a joy to hear at full blast. The sixteen-cylinder monster revs to 9,500 rpm and delivers 1,000 horsepower without turbos. Here’s hoping it’ll sound this good in production cars given the stricter emissions regulations, especially in Europe where gasoline particulate filters are no longer uncommon.

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While Ferrari has been criticized for the subdued V-6 sound of its new F80, you’ll have a hard time finding someone with bad things to say about Bugatti’s V-16. We can all agree no other hybrid out there sounds this good. Then again, with an eye-watering €3.6 million price tag, it better deliver a noteworthy engine noise.

The Tourbillion entered the testing phase shortly after its world premiere in mid-2024. It has a busy schedule ahead since deliveries to customers won’t start until 2026. Only 250 cars will ever be made, once Bugatti wraps up production of the Mistral and Bolide, its last W-16 models. CEO Mate Rimac recently hinted the all-new hypercar might go after the magical 500 km/h mark. That’s 310.6 mph.

Get Up To Speed With The New Bugatti:

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Source: Car Therapy / YouTube

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