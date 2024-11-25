The Bugatti Tourbillon's V-16 Engine Sounds Amazing
Listen to the roar of Cosworth's 8.3-liter engine fitted to a Tourbillon prototype undergoing track testing.
Things have been relatively quiet since Bugatti unleashed the Chiron’s successor back in June. This new video is anything but silent as it allows us to hear the thunderous soundtrack of the mighty V-16. A prototype of the Tourbillon has been filmed in Zagreb at Rimac’s facility located in Croatia’s capital. You’ll be glad to hear the music delivered by Cosworth’s engine is just as exciting as the old VW Group-developed W-16.
Still carrying camouflage, the new hypercar is likely Bugatti’s seventh experimental prototype judging by the “XP7” decal. Even at low rpms, the 8.3-liter engine sounds excellent, so it should be a joy to hear at full blast. The sixteen-cylinder monster revs to 9,500 rpm and delivers 1,000 horsepower without turbos. Here’s hoping it’ll sound this good in production cars given the stricter emissions regulations, especially in Europe where gasoline particulate filters are no longer uncommon.
While Ferrari has been criticized for the subdued V-6 sound of its new F80, you’ll have a hard time finding someone with bad things to say about Bugatti’s V-16. We can all agree no other hybrid out there sounds this good. Then again, with an eye-watering €3.6 million price tag, it better deliver a noteworthy engine noise.
The Tourbillion entered the testing phase shortly after its world premiere in mid-2024. It has a busy schedule ahead since deliveries to customers won’t start until 2026. Only 250 cars will ever be made, once Bugatti wraps up production of the Mistral and Bolide, its last W-16 models. CEO Mate Rimac recently hinted the all-new hypercar might go after the magical 500 km/h mark. That’s 310.6 mph.
Source: Car Therapy / YouTube
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bugatti's Next One-Off Will Be A Mashup Of Two Models
I Took A 10-Year-Old Nissan Xterra Off-Roading—Now I Can't Wait For The New One
Bugatti's Latest One-Off Is Covered In Stars
The New Audi Q7 Projects Turn Signals Onto The Road
50 Future Cars Worth Waiting For: 2026-2030
Woman Brings Batteries To O’Reilly To Be Recycled. Then She Leaves With $50 In Gift Cards: ‘AutoZone Also Gives 10 Dollars’
We Need To Talk About The Ferrari Luce's Massive Windscreen Wipers