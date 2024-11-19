VW America CEO Suddenly Resigns

Pablo Di Si, CEO of Volkswagen Group and Volkswagen Brand for North America, has resigned. The German automaker announced the news on Tuesday, though it's not clear exactly when he stepped down. In a press release, VW states Di Si "stepped down from his position on his own request."

Di Si's departure is effective immediately. Gerrit Spengler, currently the chief human resources officer for VW Group of America, will serve as interim CEO until December 12. That's when Dr. Kjell Gruner takes over as the new boss for North American operations, handling both the Volkswagen brand and VW Group.

Photo by: Peter Holderith / Motor1

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Gruner was formerly the CEO of Porsche North America, assuming the role in 2020. He left Porsche for Rivian in 2023, though he resigned from the electric brand earlier this year. Prior to all that, he spent 10 years as Porsche's global chief marketing officer. In short, he has some familiarity with the VW family.

"We would like to thank Pablo Di Si, who, together with his local team, has made a lasting contribution to strengthening the American regions of our Group," said VW Group Chief Financial and Operating Officer Arno Antlitz. "In Kjell Gruner, we have brought on board an experienced expert who knows the market and customers very well and will continue to consistently pursue the growth path we have embarked on."

Weeks ago, speculation arose that VW might seek a replacement for Di Si. German news outlets claimed the ex-CEO was taking partial blame for bad decisions regarding the US market. Ironically, the US market is virtually the only region where the company is doing well. VW sales through the first three quarters of 2024 are up over 7 percent compared to last year. VW Group sales are also up in the region, though at a smaller 1.5 percent.

What do you think?

A VW spokesperson declined further comment to Motor1 regarding details of the resignation.

Di Si's resignation comes amid severe financial woes at VW that could ultimately lead to mass layoffs and plant closures in the company's home market of Germany—something that hasn't happened in VW's history.

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Source: Volkswagen

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