The 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee is up to $4,000 cheaper than last year.

All Laredo trims now start under $40,000.

Prices for the Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV are unchanged.

Is the automotive price bubble about to burst? We've seen plenty of big price increases from automakers for 2025, but Jeep is going in the opposite direction with the Grand Cherokee. Nearly all trim levels are down from last year, with some $4,000 cheaper than before.

That price cut is relegated to the 2025 Grand Cherokee Overland and Summit, which falls to $66,835 in flagship Summit Reserve trim with three-row seating. It's now the most expensive Grand Cherokee outside the hybrid lineup. On the other end of the scale, the entry-level Laredo A is unchanged at $38,290. However, the standard Laredo and Laredo X are down $1,000. That means the entire Grand Cherokee Laredo lineup now starts under $40,000 with Jeep's $1,795 destination fee included. Altitude trim is also down $1,000, and Limited drops $3,000.

Below you'll find a 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee price breakdown by trim. All prices are for two-wheel drive, two-row models unless indicated otherwise. Adding four-wheel drive is $2,000 extra, as is three-row seating, save for the Laredo X, where it's only $1,750. All prices include the destination charge.

Grand Cherokee Trim 2025 Price Difference From 2024 Laredo A (4x2 2-row only) $38,290 None Laredo $38,830 -$1,000 Laredo X $39,580 -$1,000 Altitude $43,435 -$1,000 Altitude X $43,935 -$1,000 Limited $44,700 -$3,000 Overland (4x4 only) $58,790 -$4,000 Summit (4x4 only) $60,335 -$4,000 Summit Reserve (4x4 only) $64,835 -$4,000

Jeep doesn't mention any notable changes to options or standard equipment for 2025. The 3.6-liter V-6 with an eight-speed automatic is still the standard powertrain, though the V-8 option is officially dead for the three-row Cherokee L. Apparently, the price reduction comes from the goodness of Jeep's heart; the automaker's press release only mentions "enhanced affordability" for the changes. A company spokesperson reiterated that statement when reached for comment by Motor1.

As for the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, prices are exactly the same as they were last year. All trim levels are the same as well, from the standard 4xe to the Summit Reserve 4xe. As a refresher, all are two-row SUVs with four-wheel drive. Prices below include the same $1,795 destination charge.

Grand Cherokee 4x3 Trim 2025 Price 4xe $62,285 Anniversary Edition 4xe $65,280 Trailhawk 4xe $67,980 Overland 4xe $75,275 Summit 4xe $76,465 Summit Reserve 4xe $80,495

"The Jeep brand is dedicated to offering an enviable combination of unmatched off-road capability, freedom of choice, and exceptional value," said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president of Jeep North America. "By making the 2025 Grand Cherokee more affordable, including all Laredo models under $40,000 MSRP, the Jeep ownership experience of the most awarded SUV ever is even more accessible."