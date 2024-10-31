This Is What Future Hyundai Models Will Look Like

The Initium hydrogen concept has a maximum driving range of 404 miles.

A production model will be launched in the first half of 2025.

"Art of Steel" is the name of Hyundai's new design language.

It’s tricky for an automaker with such a vast lineup to have a unified design language. For example, Hyundai doesn’t offer a cohesive styling identity across its broad portfolio. With the new Initium concept, though, the South Korean automaker gives us a window into its pompously called “Art of Steel” design philosophy meant to shape future models.

What is it? An SUV, of course. Refreshingly boxy, the Initium gives us a taste of a production model coming in the first half of 2025. Since it has a hydrogen fuel cell, our educated guess is that we’re looking at the Nexo replacement. You’ve probably noticed that on some current models, there are four dots depicting the letter “H” in Morse code. Well, Initium does things differently since those quad squares with a “+” depict a so-called “HTWO” logo reserved for hydrogen cars.

The chunky SUV sits on aerodynamically designed 21-inch wheels housed within bulging fenders with black plastic cladding. To make it look tough, Hyundai added a roof rack with built-in lights featuring the same HTWO motif. It’s a recurring theme since it’s been applied at the rear for the taillights and the third brake light. An unusually shaped quarter glass reminds us of the Pontiac Aztek.

Hyundai says the Initium can cover a maximum of 404 miles before refueling. By comparison, the Nexo is rated by the EPA at up to 380 miles. An electric motor with 201 horsepower also brings an improvement of 40 horsepower over the current hydrogen-fueled crossover. Only one of the fuel caps is for refiling the hydrogen tank since the other is for the Vehicle-to-Load feature. V2L allows owners to hook up the vehicle to a 220V household outlet to turn the Initium into a power bank by juicing up household appliances.

What do you think?

Although it’s not showing us the interior for now, Hyundai does say the rear passengers have plenty of room and can get more comfortable thanks to the seat’s generous reclining angle. The rear doors also have a wide opening angle, making it easy to get in and out of the cabin. In the unfortunate event of a crash, "world-class collision safety performance" is provided by a front multi-skeleton structure, a side body structure, and nine airbags.

The Initium will be publicly displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show and Auto Guangzhou in November, with the road-going model to follow next year.

Hyundai Initium concept 11 Source: Hyundai

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Source: Hyundai

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