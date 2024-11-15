The Audi A4 Sedan Survives in China as the New A5L

Although the new Audi A5 is officially labeled as a sedan, it technically isn’t one. It has a more practical tailgate and comes to replace both the old A4 Sedan and the A5 Sportback. However, the A5L introduced today at the 2024 Auto Guangzhou show keeps the traditional three-box sedan formula alive. The elongated version for China has a trunk lid instead.

When we first saw the official images, we weren’t sure whether the A5L was a sedan or not, although the vehicle's rear seemed a bit longer. None of the press photos showed the car with the cargo compartment open, so we decided to ask Audi. Josef Schloßmacher, Spokesperson Product and Technology, confirmed in an e-mail to Motor1 that the stretched A5 is indeed a conventional sedan. The "old-school" body style is still immensely popular in China where Lexus is showcasing an updated ES at the event.

Unlike the E concept from the newly founded AUDI separate brand that doesn’t have the iconic logo, the A5L from Audi keeps the Four Rings. It even lights them up at the front and rear. A rival for the long-wheelbase BMW 3 Series Sedan and Mercedes C-Class Sedan also produced in China, the A5L is 193 inches (4902 millimeters) long, so it’s been stretched by 2.87 inches (73 mm) compared to the global A5.

What do you think?

Although interior images haven't been published, we do know the A5L offers additional legroom for passengers sitting in the back courtesy of a more generous wheelbase. The distance between the axles has grown by 2.55 inches (65 millimeters) to 116.7 inches (2965 millimeters). We're expecting the cabin to take after the international A5, so chances are there will be a triple-screen layout with few conventional buttons.

The A5L slots underneath the A7L in Audi’s Chinese lineup. The bigger model is also a conventional sedan with a trunk lid, sold alongside the usual A7 Sportback with its tailgate. Confusing, I know.

2025 Audi A5L (China) 20 Source: Audi

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Source: Audi

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