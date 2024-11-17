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You Can Own This Ultra-Rare Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

Zagato only built 99 examples of the 584-horsepower Shooting Brake.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake
Photo by: RM Sotheby's
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 10:00am ET
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Before Aston Martin launched the DBX, practicality wasn't the brand's primary focus. The automaker was all about style and power. But just before Aston joined the SUV craze in 2020, Zagato built a limited number of Vanquish Shooting Brakes. And now you can own one.

It's number 13 out of the 99 that Aston Martin produced, and it's heading to auction early next month in Dubai. RM Sotheby’s lists an estimated price of $450,000 to $550,000. The shooting brake was one of four Vanquish designs from Zagato, the Italian coachbuilder, and it's highly sought after.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake
Photo by: RM Sotheby's

Under the hood lies Aston's 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine, making 584 horsepower. An eight-speed Touchtronic transmission with paddle shifters routes power.

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Zagato elongated the passenger compartment, radically redesigning the rear-end appearance with thin LED taillights inspired by the Vulcan and finished in Lava Red. Inside, the coachbuilder added gold accents and black and red upholstery to the cabin. The accents adorn the steering wheel, switchgear, and air vents.

This car has had only one owner, living life as part of a collection in Seoul, South Korea, and it's been used, too. The owner has driven it 3,067 miles, more than we expected for such a rare and beautiful automobile.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake
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Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake
Source: RM Sotheby's

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Source: RM Sotheby's

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