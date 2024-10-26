Are you a fan of rare, Italian-designed British sports cars? Then I've got some good news for you. Aston Martin Works is selling four of its rarest and most beautiful limited Zagato-designed models, which means your garage could look exactly like these pictures if you have enough scratch.

The collection consists of four vehicles: an Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, a Vanquish Speedster, and a Vanquish Volante, with an ultra-rare DBS GT Zagato rounding out the group.

Aston Martin

The DBS GT Zagato is the rarest of the bunch. The super sports car was built in honor of the Italian coachbuilder's 100th anniversary, and was limited to just 19 examples worldwide. It makes 760 horsepower from its twin-turbo V-12, and each one cost $7.8 million when new. It even came with a matching DB4 GT Zagato continuation model (although, that car isn't part of this sale).

Meanwhile, the company only built 99 examples each of the Vanquish Zagato Volante and Vanquish Shooting Brake. The Vanquish Speedster was limited to just 28 units. Each one of the cars is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V-12 making 592 hp, which sends them to 62 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of over 200 mph. And each cost about $1 million when new.

Aston Martin Aston Martin

These cars represent four of a handful of modern Zagato-designed Aston Martin models. One vehicle that's clearly missing is the beautiful Zagato Coupe. That car debuted in 2020 and was limited to just 99 examples worldwide, and it cost a scant $765,000 by comparison when it was new.

Aston Martin Works doesn’t say how much the collection costs—but we wouldn’t be surprised if the quartet fetches north of $50 million. A relatively small price to pay for four of the most beautiful modern Astons ever built.