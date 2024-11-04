Toyota's Cheapest Truck Goes Racing

The Toyota Hilux Champ has been turned into a race truck by Gazoo Racing Thailand.

It's a rear-wheel drive diesel sports truck with a manual gearbox.

The cheap workhorse has fender flares, a lowered suspension, and even a rear wing.

$13,600–that’s how much Toyota is charging for the Hilux Champ in Thailand. Depending on the market, the barebones pickup also goes by the name of Hilux Rangga, Hilux Tamaraw, and Hilux Stout. It was previewed in late 2022 by the IMV 0 concept before going into production last year as a shockingly cheap workhorse. Aside from being highly customizable to fit various business needs, it can even go racing.

The race-ready Hilux Champ has been created by Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand to compete in the local Super Pickup series. To meet regulations, it’s a rear-wheel-drive, single-cab configuration with a diesel engine and a manual gearbox. Motivation is provided by a 2.4-liter turbodiesel with more oomph than the 148 hp and 295 lb-ft delivered by the standard powertrain.

The race truck broke cover earlier this year, but it’s only now crossing our radar via Top Gear Philippines. This track-only Hilux Champ has a beefy body kit with fender flares and even a rear wing, along with a lowered ride height and a large intercooler. The standard truck already looked funky, but this one, with racing overalls, is even more striking.

What do you think?

It seems Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand wants to prove that just about any type of vehicle can go racing with the right mods. Built on a ladder frame, the Hilux Champ may be all about simplicity to achieve the lowest price possible but who's to say you can't take it to the track? Aero is certainly not the boxy truck's strong point, although the front splitter and rear wing improve the brick-shaped pickup's track capabilities.

Based on the long-wheelbase version, the single-seater Hilux Champ modified for racing duties goes up against the Ford Ranger, Mitsubishi Triton, and the Isuzu D-Max. The latter is sold in certain markets as a reskinned Mazda BT-50.

Toyota Hilux Champ by Gazoo Racing Thailand 39 Source: Toyota

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Source: Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand via Top Gear Philippines

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