The Best Kia Tasman Is the Base Work Truck

Kia will sell a work truck version with steel wheels, a snorkel, and a bull bar.

The base Tasman comes in single cab, double cab, and chassis cab configurations.

It has a different rear to accommodate the flatbed.

Kia is dipping its toes into the truck market with the Tasman, a not-for-America mid-size pickup with a polarizing design. It looks far more striking than any of its rivals, be it the Ford Ranger or the Toyota Tacoma. It also stands out compared to other trucks we don’t get here in the United States, such as the Toyota Hilux and the Volkswagen Amarok. If you do agree it looks odd, we think you’ll find the base version a bit less awkward.

There’s a work truck model with steel wheels and a flatbed. As with the more expensive versions, this barebones Tasman will be offered in single- and double-cab configurations, plus a customizable chassis cab. We’d argue that the darker the colors are, the better the pickup looks since those striking fenders are less obvious. A “fix” for bulging fenders is already planned.

Beyond the multiple bed accessories, Kia will give the Tasman a snorkel and a bull bar–as seen in some of these images of a right-hand-drive version released by the company’s Australian branch. At the back, the supersized logo stamped into the tailgate is gone after fitting the flatbed. The workhorse also has smaller taillights, but the main gripe I have with the design is at the front.

The vertical headlights inspired by the Telluride and EV9 are too far apart, mounted in the fender flares. It also doesn’t help the headlights have been pushed slightly back, making the truck’s nose stick out more than it should. As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder but there’s no denying the Tasman has an unorthodox design compared to essentially all its rivals. While the work truck in dark gray or black is easier on the eyes, it’s still an attention-grabbing pickup.

Even Kia’s Head of Exterior Design admits the Tasman is “a striking-looking vehicle.” Speaking with Australian magazine Carsales, John Buckingham said it “is a car that takes time [to grow on you]” and has “strong and bold impressions so that when it drives past you, you will not miss it.” The former BMW, Bentley, and Faraday Future designer went on to mention Kia “had to do something creative and different” and ultimately penned “something unique” after reviewing 20 initial design studies.

8 Source: Kia

What do you think?

Kia has a mountain to climb considering the Tasman is going up against established players in the midsize truck segment. We get the impression they intentionally made it look so unconventional to grab attention. It remains to be seen how many people will appreciate the quirky styling. Kia projects Saudia Arabia will be its main market, along with other regions from the Middle East. The pickup will also be sold at home in South Korea as well as in Australia and Africa.

Both left- and right-hand-drive configurations have been engineered, along with 4x4 and 4x2 setups, manual and automatic transmissions, and the choice between gasoline and diesel four-cylinder turbocharged power. Electrification is not initially planned but hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV versions might happen later in the life cycle.

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Source: Kia

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