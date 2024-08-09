Kia phased out the Cadenza from the United States in 2021, but later that year, a replacement was launched in South Korea. In its domestic market, the big sedan had been known as the K7, but for the latest generation, it switched to the K8 moniker. Now, there's a mid-cycle update. In typical Kia fashion, the changes are significant, even though this is technically just a facelift.

In keeping with Kia's latest design language, the K8 gets vertical headlights, lending the car a futuristic appearance. The front end has been fully redesigned compared to the pre-facelift model, and there's now a wide LED strip to bridge a connection between the headlights. Kia has also moved its logo from the bumper to the bottom of the hood.

The changes at the back are less obvious but we are happy to report the ghastly fake exhaust tips are now a thing of the past. The taillights have been seemingly carried over while the restyled bumper has a cleaner appearance. Unusual for a facelift, the front and rear overhangs are now slightly longer than before after resculpting the bumpers.

Stepping inside, there are notable tweaks as well. The revamped climate controls are now located below the central air vents. Kia has added more soft-touch materials and an LED ambient light strip that bisects the dashboard. In the back, the seatbelt buckles light up. Speaking of safety, all versions have 10 airbags as standard equipment. Elsewhere, the headlights have an adaptive high beam that partially dims so as not to bother incoming drivers.

If you recall, the defunct Cadenza was sold strictly with front-wheel drive. The K8 has been offered in Korea from day one with optional all-wheel drive. Power is provided by a four-cylinder 2.5-liter gasoline engine with 195 hp and 183 lb-ft for the base model. Should you need more oomph, there's a larger 3.5-liter V-6 with 296 hp and 265 lb-ft. Only the latter can be had with AWD.

Alternatively, customers can opt for a 3.5 LPI, which stands for liquid propane injection. That one has 237 hp and 231 lb-ft. The last powertrain available is a hybrid 1.6-liter unit rated at a combined 227 hp and 258 lb-ft.

Although Kia refers to the BMW 5 Series-sized 2025 K8 as being "The Priceless," the posh sedan does carry a sticker price. The cheapest of the lot costs the equivalent of about $27,300 at current exchange rates, which seems more than reasonable. Even the range-topper seems like a good deal, at $37,800.

All versions, except the hybrid, go on sale this month. The electrified model will follow once Kia obtains the necessary certification.

2025 Kia K8 (South Korea)