Hyundai's Rolling Lab series started in 2012 and focused on a mid-engined supercar that sadly never materialized in a production car. That's despite the fact there were several concepts released throughout the last decade. The automaker's high-performance N division switched to an electric setup for the RN22e concept revealed in 2022. Now, there's a new EV, although we're stretching the definition of what a vehicle represents.

At the heart of the RN24 is the same dual-motor setup and battery pack found in the Ioniq 5 N. However, Hyundai's engineers did away with the rest of the bulky crossover and made a bespoke chassis derived from WRC. Even though the wheelbase is 13.3 inches (340 millimeters) shorter, the N team still managed to cram in the entire 84-kWh battery after reorganizing the cells.

The radical EV has an exoskeleton-style roll cage and minimal bodywork to axe even more unnecessary weight. Despite the draconian diet, the concept still tips the scales at an estimated 4,144 pounds (1,880 kilograms). Compared to an Ioniq 5 N, the RN24 has lost about 772 lbs (350 kg) of fat. If those forged 19-inch wheels in matte black look familiar, that's because they're borrowed from the Elantra N sports sedan. At the rear, the spoiler comes from Hyundai's TCR race cars.

There are more goodies borrowed from the parts bin. It utilizes the Powertrain Drive Control Logic system from WRC, enabling the driver to use buttons mounted on the steering wheel to adjust the power delivered by the electric motors. In addition, there are settings for tweaking the power balance between the two axles. The driver can also modify the sensitivity level for the acceleration and regenerative braking.

The cooling is an adaptation of the Ioniq 5 N's hardware while the e-handbrake is derived from WRC. Elsewhere, the electronic motor torque control mimics the i20 N Rally1's mechanical setup. In addition, a dedicated Rally Mode mirrors the four-wheel-drive system of the gas-fueled hot hatchback by distributing torque to all four wheels.

Hyundai RN24 concept

6 Photos Hyundai

The RN24 is meant to go sideways but it's also properly quick in a straight line, needing less than 3.4 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. Flat out, it'll do an estimated 149 mph (240 km/h). Although it's fully electric, you'll definitely hear its (artificial) roar as it blasts past you thanks to two side speakers in addition to the Ioniq 5 N's pair of external speakers. At the back, the rear fenders double as a soundbox.

As you can imagine, Hyundai won't sell this stripped-down contraption but mentions the RN24 is more than just a test vehicle. It's "initiating new conversations about next-generation high-performance EVs" that will follow the Ioniq 5 N and the upcoming Ioniq 6 N sedan.