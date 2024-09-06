Great cars don't come from a committee. Or practicality. Or from any ordinary common sense, really. Great cars come from single-minded devotion, a bit of neurodivergent hyperfixation, and a team given a long enough leash to define its mandate.

One of those great cars is the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Even though it's built on the bones of a commuter electric SUV, the Ioniq 5 N is one of the best-handling, most well-rounded, and most interesting vehicles on sale today. It's a true driver's car that prioritizes fun and feel over lap times.

The I5N exists within a fascinating context. The fear was that EVs would be too heavy and bloated to make good performance cars, but even at 4,861 pounds, the Ioniq weighs the same as the brand new and (controversially) hybridized Mercedes C63S E Performance, and hundreds of pounds less than the latest BMW M5. Compared to the Mercedes, at least, the Hyundai is miles better to drive.

39 Photos

But it still has one big flaw: You can’t take it on an aimless, meandering drive due to its severely compromised real-world range. That's a pretty big flaw. That problem could get fixed soon with a shiny new NACS connector, but I doubt it will ever be that simple.

In our latest video for the Motor1 YouTube channel, we explore the Ioniq 5 N in-depth, hosted by yours truly. Sit back and enjoy one of the most fascinating cars on sale today— sideways in a cloud of tire smoke.