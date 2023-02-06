Listen to this article

Is there a category larger than heavyweight? Ultra-heavyweight perhaps? Whatever it is, it's where these two monster machines go to do battle. In one corner we have the Cadillac Escalade-V, while the other corner is held by the Ram 1500 TRX. Combined, we're talking about 12,500 pounds of fast-moving American iron. And there are more big numbers to come.

Hennessey Performance sets up this drag race, noting each vehicle is showroom stock so we get a true comparison of factory performance. In this case, stock isn't a disappointment because combined, the Ram and Caddy dish up 1,384 horsepower. That's the second big number of this article, with a nod going to the TRX with its 702-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. The Cadillac Escalade-V's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 only has 682 hp, but it's also a little bit lighter. Of course, in this context that's like saying an aircraft carrier is a bit lighter than a 1,400-foot container ship. It's technically true, but it doesn't matter.

And then there's the price. If you can find an Escalade-V selling without a dealer markup, expect to pay a minimum of $150,000. Check a few option boxes on the Ram TRX and you'll jump over the $100,000 barrier like this truck jumping over sand dunes. It's not a stretch to say this is a quarter-million-dollar battle, which is nothing for supercars these days but we aren't talking supercars. So yeah, that's also a big number.

So, which American V8 gets bragging rights? That depends on whether both launch at the same time and in that department, the advantage goes to Ram. Its driveline is honed to shove the 3.5-ton TRX off the line with merely a sneeze on the throttle.

The Escalade-V isn't nearly as touchy, but once the power hits, the three-row Caddy is right there with the TRX. That's seen best in the final race, where the Cadillac driver gets a small advantage at the start and holds it throughout. However, that excuse won't save Escalade-V drivers in a fair race, so for this ultra-heavyweight round, the trophy goes to TRX.