Leaving a car in storage for years doesn't guarantee the paint will stay perfect. Over time it'll pick up tiny scratches and swirls from being moved around or kept under a cover. This Ferrari F430 Spider has been sitting in storage for the past 16 years, with less than 500 miles on the clock. Yet the paint still needs a full detail to rise to the level of truly perfect.

Enter pro detailer Larry Kosilla. He recently got the car into his shop for a thorough wash and polish, and published the work to his YouTube channel for us to enjoy. Upon close inspection, he discovers the paint is covered in small swirls and scratches—far from perfect, despite having never traveled very far after leaving the factory.

What follows is 25 straight minutes of satisfying, pro-level washing, detailing, and polishing. Kosilla cleans the paint, the underside, the wheels, the soft-top window, and even takes the time to experiment with whether polishing before applying a ceramic coat makes a difference on the paint's finish (spoiler alert: you should probably polish your paint before applying a ceramic finish).

In addition to the wash, Kosilla was tasked with reinstalling the dashboard vents in the F430's interior, which had previously been shipped out to get "un-stickied" by a third-party shop. Those familiar with mid-2000s Ferrari interiors will know most touch surfaces are covered in a soft-touch rubber-plastic material that becomes sticky over time. Now, occupants won't have to worry about touching their hands to gross, sticky vents.