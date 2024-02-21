Yesterday Toyota released the pricing for the 2024 Land Cruiser. Now, the company has unleashed its official configurator to the world, allowing you to build your ideal version of the most anticipated SUV of the year. Here are the cool options and features that you should know about.

The base 1958 trim is available in just three colors: Black, Meteor Shower grey, and Ice Cap white. The interior only comes in Black fabric upholstery. No options are available, but buyers can load up on accessories like a ball mount for towing, side steps, an integrated dashcam, a roof rack, and more.

The mid-range trim simply goes by the name Land Cruiser, and offers buyers many more choices. There are seven available exterior colors, including two-tone combinations of Trail Dust beige and Grayscape or Heritage Blue and Grayscape. Inside, there's Softex faux leather in the shades Java or Black. You can also get these shades in real leather. A $4,600 Premium Package adds a 14-speaker stereo, a digital key, a power moonroof, a center console cool box, a digital rearview mirror, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, lane-keep assist, and front cross-traffic alert. Individual options include 20-inch wheels for $1,240 and a moonroof for $850.

The range-topping First Edition is limited to 5,000 units, which Toyota plans to build during the first two months of Land Cruiser production. It comes with a front skid plate, a roof rack, 18-inch wheels with all-season tires, mudflaps, and Black leather seats with heating and ventilation. The same accessories from the lower trims are available here.

Here's how the pricing comes out for all three Land Cruiser trim levels:

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Trim Level Price (After $1,495 Destination Fee) Land Cruiser 1958 $57,445 Land Cruiser $63,445 Land Cruiser First Edition $76,445

All 2024 Land Cruisers come with a hybrid-assisted and turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. The only gearbox is an eight-speed automatic transmission, paired with standard center- and rear-locking differentials. The mid-range trim adds a front stabilizer bar disconnect system and Multi-Terrain Select with Mud, Dirt, and Sand settings.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser