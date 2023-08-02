The Toyota Land Cruiser 250 has touched down in Europe where it will be offered with a different engine. While the North American and Chinese versions get a turbo 2.4-liter gasoline mill with an electric motor for a combined 326 hp and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque, the version available in Western Europe (and Australia) boasts a diesel. The 2.8-liter unit is good for 201 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) sent via a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Retaining the "Prado" name in some markets, the new diesel-fueled Land Cruiser will be able to tow 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds). The "oil burner" is going to be the only engine available at launch in Western Europe but Toyota says a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain will follow in early 2025. Meanwhile, the diesel LC is slated to go on sale in October this year with a First Edition limited to about 3,000 examples. As with the US variant, the off-roader will be sold with round and rectangular headlights as visual nods to past LCs.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser (Euro Spec)

21 Photos

Toyota wishes to point out this is the first Land Cruiser to boast electric power steering and also the company's first model to offer a disconnecting front anti-roll bar. The latter is officially known as the Stabilizer with Disconnection Mechanism (SDM) and comes with a switch mounted on the dashboard to change the status of the anti-roll bar. The technology should pay dividends in all conditions by making the SUV extra capable off-road and more comfortable as well as easier to maneuver on the road.

Depending on the region, the Land Cruiser "250" will be available with additional powertrains beyond the hybrid, mild-hybrid, and the diesel. In Eastern and Western Europe along with the Middle East, Toyota is going to offer a turbocharged 2.4-liter gasoline engine with 278 hp and 430 Nm (316 lb-ft). In addition, Eastern Europe and Japan will also get a naturally aspirated 2.7-liter gasoline engine rated at 161 hp and 246 Nm (181 lb-ft).