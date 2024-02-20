When the 2024 Land Cruiser debuted, Toyota told us it would start in the mid-$50,000 range. Now, we know the exact figure. The latest iteration of the venerable SUV starts at $57,445 after the $1,495 destination fee, with deliveries beginning in the spring.

At $57,445, the 2024 Land Cruiser is much cheaper than the 2021 model's $85,665 base price. The two SUVs are very different, however. The previous full-size Land Cruiser had room for up to eight occupants, versus five passengers for the new version. The earlier Land Cruiser could also tow 8,200 pounds, a fair bit more than the 6,000-pound rating for this latest SUV.

The table below shows the cost of all three 2024 Land Cruiser trim levels:

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Trim Level Price (After $1,495 Destination Fee) Land Cruiser 1958 $57,445 Land Cruiser $63,445 Land Cruiser Final Edition $76,445

While pricing was about what we expected for the 2024 Land Cruiser, Toyota's prediction for fuel economy was less accurate. The Environmental Protection Agency awarded the 2024 Land Cruiser a combined rating of 23 miles per gallon — a bit less than Toyota's earlier estimate of 27 mpg combined, but still a whole lot more than the 2021 model's 14-mpg rating.

Buyers can select seven exterior colors for their new Land Cruiser. They are Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Underground, Black, Meteor Shower, Trail Dust, and Heritage Blue. The latter two shades are paired with a Grayscape roof to give them a two-tone look.

The 2024 Land Cruiser is available solely with a hybrid-assisted and turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. It hooks up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and standard center- and rear-locking differentials.

The mid-range trim gets a front stabilizer bar disconnect system that increases wheel articulation when off-roading on rough terrain. It also has Multi-Terrain Select with Mud, Dirt, and Sand settings for the four-wheel drive.

The range-topping First Edition is limited to 5,000 units, which Toyota plans to build during the first two months of Land Cruiser production. It comes with a front skid plate, a roof rack, 18-inch wheels with all-season tires, mudflaps, and leather seats with heating and ventilation.