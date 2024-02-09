As car writers, we get a lot of questions. Especially about new vehicles. And the next Toyota Land Cruiser is easily one of the most asked-about SUVs of 2024. After a four-year sabbatical, the venerable off-roader is back in the United States with a rugged look, a powerful engine, and a host of off-road equipment.

If you’re anxious to get in the driver’s seat a new Land Cruiser, it officially goes on sale this spring. But here’s everything you need to know about the new Toyota Land Cruiser before you do.

Is The New Toyota Land Cruiser Coming To The US?

The question on everyone’s mind – and the answer is yes. The last Land Cruiser was discontinued in the US in 2021 while Toyota introduced an exclusive model for foreign markets. But now, the Land Cruiser is finally back in America and it’s completely new.

What Engine Does It Have?

Whereas the previous-gen Land Cruiser used a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8, the new model has a hybrid-assisted and turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder. The powerplant makes 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque compared to the 381 hp and 401 lb-ft from the old V8. And it can tow up to 6,000 pounds.

What Is The Fuel Economy?

Toyota estimates the new Land Cruiser's combined fuel economy at 27 miles per gallon. This is a massive improvement over the SUV’s previous generation, which had a combined rating of just 14 mpg. Thank the hybridized engine for that extra efficiency.

Is The Land Cruiser A Good Off-Roader?

Well, we haven’t had the opportunity to drive the new Land Cruiser yet, so we can’t say with absolute certainty that the Land Cruiser is a good off-roader. But we know that the new SUV has lots of tech to make the vehicle excel in rugged environments.

The new Land Cruiser rides on the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform that’s also underneath the latest Lexus GX and Toyota Tacoma. It has an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a full-time four-wheel-drive system and a two-speed transfer case. In addition, there’s an automatic limited-slip center differential and locking rear diff. Higher trims even get a front sway bar disconnect to improve wheel articulation.

When it’s time to go off-road, the Land Cruiser has low-speed crawl control that takes over the throttle and braking so that the driver can focus on steering. There’s also Downhill Assist Control that modulates the SUV’s speed when going down steep grades. An available Multi-Terrain Select system lets the driver tailor the drivetrain for conditions like mud, rocks, and sand. Upper trim levels have a Multi-Terrain Monitor that projects images in front, beneath, and along the sides of the vehicle.

The Land Cruiser offers as much as 8.7 inches of ground clearance. At its best, the SUV has 31-, 22-, and 25-degrees of approach, departure, and breakover angles. These numbers are competitive against SUVs like the Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender 110.

Is Toyota Making And Electric Land Cruiser?

Not in the US – at least not yet. Toyota debuted an electric Land Cruiser concept in October of 2023 with a bespoke, futuristic design. But that concept isn’t slated to go into production anytime soon. Although, Toyota does have some electric off-roaders in its future plans.

What Is The Land Cruiser's Interior Like?

The new Land Cruiser has many creature comforts in the cabin. Even the base 1958 trim has heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. It also comes with an 8.0-inch infotainment screen and a six-speaker stereo. This entry-level model has fabric upholstery.

All models have soft-touch plastics on the upper dashboard and door panels. Other sections get a rubberized coating on the plastic. The mid-range trim gets a 12.3-inch display on the dashboard and has Softex faux-leather upholstery. And the seats are ventilated.

All Land Cruisers come with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of technology. It includes a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and road sign recognition.

Is The Land Cruiser Bigger Than The 4Runner?

Yes, the new Land Cruiser is bigger than a 4Runner. The Land Cruiser is 193.7 inches long and rides on a 112.2-inch wheelbase, while it’s 84.2 inches wide including the mirrors and 73.2 inches tall.

The 4Runner is 190.2 inches to 191.3 inches long, depending on the trim level, and its wheelbase is 109.8 inches. The overall width is 75.8 inches, and the height is 71.5 inches. The 4Runner offers a 9.0-inch ground clearance for the 4X2 model and 9.6 inches for the 4X4, which is actually better than the Land Cruiser’s 8.7 inches of clearance.

How Much Is The New Toyota Land Cruiser?

Toyota hasn’t yet released full pricing for the Land Cruiser yet. When it debuted in August, the company said the starting price would be in the mid-$50,000 range. The Land Cruiser will be available in three trim levels: 1958, Land Cruiser, and First Edition – with prices going up from there.

The First Edition is limited to 5,000 units that Toyota is making during the first two months of Land Cruiser production. This model comes with a two-tone body, roof rack, rock rails, front skid plate, round LED headlights, 18-inch wheels with all-season tires, and leather seats with heating and ventilation.