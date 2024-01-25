We’ve seen manufacturers use different kinds of creative and sometimes even odd ways of camouflaging upcoming production vehicles during their development. Some like to install massive amounts of fake body panels, while others like to keep it simple with colorful wraps. Lamborghini, on the other hand, is experimenting with something we’ve never seen before. What you see in the video attached below isn’t a new version of Dumb and Dumber’s dog van, but a new electrified version of the company’s best-selling product, the Urus.

The Italian company sold 6,087 Urus units in 2023, making it the largest contributor to a record-breaking year for Lamborghini. Later in 2024, the super-SUV will receive a plug-in hybrid version, and the company is currently putting the finishing touches on that model. While the weird-looking disguise makes the plug-in Urus look like a cartoonish version of the performance family hauler, its actual shape will be sharp enough to correspond with the increased output under the hood.

While the firm hasn’t confirmed what will power the Urus PHEV, logic tells us it will receive an electrified version of Volkswagen Group’s 4.0-liter V8. In the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, that engine combines with an electric motor to deliver a total system output of 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. We suspect Lamborghini will probably have the edge given its positioning in the hierarchy, meaning the Urus with a plug could be even more powerful.

If you want a new Urus with a pure combustion V8, you're too late. Lamborghini is currently busy producing the last ICE models as the entire production run has already been sold ahead of schedule. If you want to place an order for the plug-in Urus, you won’t have to wait too long, though – the official debut is planned for later this year. By the middle of the decade, Lambo wants to have its entire model range electrified.