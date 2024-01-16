Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador's successor in March last year and the first examples of the supercar were delivered to customers late last year. The V12 Revuelto is already off to a great start as the automaker has just confirmed there’s now a long waiting list for Sant'Agata Bolognese’s flagship product.

Lamborghini detailed sales results for last year when the company managed to sell more than 10,000 cars in twelve months – a new all-time record. While that’s impressive, we were even more impressed by the fact that the Revuelto is already sold out until late 2026. Basically, this means that if you put an order for the electrified V12 supercar today, you won’t receive your car for the next almost three years.

Gallery: 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto First Drive

93 Photos

It’s important to note that Lamborghini is currently selling just the core Revuelto model. A family of hardcore variants and special editions will arrive later in the vehicle’s lifecycle, but that won’t happen while demand is still sky high. It took Lambo seven years after the Aventador's debut to introduce the hotter Aventador Super Veloce Jota LP770-4, so a similar schedule could happen for the Revuelto SVJ as well.

Lamborghini expects the Revuelto to play a crucial role in the brand’s growth in the three most important markets for the brand. The United States is still the single largest market for Lamborghini cars, followed by Germany, and China. The Urus was the firm’s best-selling product last year, followed by the Huracan. The last 12 Aventadors were handed to their new owners last year and Lamborghini is yet to release the first production and sales numbers for the Revuelto.