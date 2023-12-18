Sometimes, life simply gets in the way of things. That's the explanation from the owner of this 2010 Audi R8 Spyder, which was left outside for five years with a window partially down, wreaking havoc both outside and within.

We can feel the rage of enthusiasts surging through the internet. But before you hit send on that sharply worded comment, here's some backstory on the Audi from Detail Dane and WD Detailing, two YouTube channels that collaborated on this rescue. The R8's owner is the former owner of the home where it was parked all these years. The buyers said it was okay to keep the car there, but then COVID happened and well, the days turned into months and then years.

The situation was further complicated by the Audi's special air suspension setup. According to the videos, it was an early installation of this particular system and the placement of components in the frunk made access to the R8's battery difficult. Power was drained, and then mice came along and chewed through the suspension's air lines, effectively dropping the R8 to the ground. Attempts were reportedly made to get the car out, but the battery and suspension issues thwarted those early efforts. And simply dragging the car out – a move that would likely cause quite a bit of damage – was not an option.

The result is what you see here. Simply loading the car onto a covered trailer was a four-hour process involving wheel dollies, multiple winches, and removal of the R8's front fascia. The diligence paid off, and the car was eventually taken to Detail Dane's shop where he and WD Detailing teamed up to give it the mother of all baths.

The window being down led to all kinds of mold in the interior, but it cleaned up like new. The exterior makes a jaw-dropping transformation as well, and with a battery box hooked up, there's enough juice to operate the R8 Spyder's fussy power top.

In fact, there's even enough juice to fire up the 5.2-liter V10. It's at this point we learn about the custom exhaust. We have no details on the nature of the exhaust, but we know that it's loud. The detailers approve, and aside from a few puffs of black smoke (possibly from five-year-old gas still in the tank), the R8 seems eager to hit the street once again. That's not happening until the suspension issue is sorted, and unfortunately, the videos end before we learn the R8's ultimate fate.

We've contacted Detail Dane in hopes of getting an update on the Audi, not to mention the current status of the Acura NSX also shown in the video. Considering we've seen someone rescue an NSX after 15 years at the bottom of a river, this one sitting in a yard seems like a no-brainer to get back on the road. If we hear back, we'll jump in with fresh news.