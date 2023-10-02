The Mercedes-Benz 190 SL holds a special place in automotive history, combining timeless elegance with remarkable engineering. Introduced in the early 1950s as a counterpart to the iconic 300 SL, the 190 SL was designed to be more accessible while still embodying the essence of luxury and performance that the German brand was renowned for at the time. That said, not every example of the model on the planet has had a beautiful life.

Take for example this poor white 190 SL. It is not just any 190 SL but the eighth assembled since the start of production in 1955. Without going too deep into speculation, we’d say this could be one of the earliest 190 SLs still intact today. But it’s condition isn’t great.

The WD Detailing team decided to see what it could do with this car without making a full restoration. The detailing specialists started the detailing procedure of the car by vacuuming every inch where dust and debris were found. You can probably imagine the insane amount of dirt but once it is gone, the picture underneath doesn’t look that bad – there’s not much rust. We can also see that the car has been resprayed a number of times in the past in different colors.

Next is the exterior. The car gets pressure washed and then it is time for the engine bay to be cleaned. The condition of the engine isn’t known but word on the street is that only a few mechanics in the United States can fix those motors. Snow foam covers the entire car in the next stage of exterior washing before it is time for claying the panels and getting them polished to restore the paint.

The 190 SL, officially unveiled at the New York Auto Show in 1954, was an instant sensation. Its elegant, flowing lines, complete with the distinctive "eyebrow" wheel arches, made waves. Beneath its striking exterior, the 190 SL featured a robust 1.9-liter inline-four engine. One of the most remarkable aspects of the model was its affordability compared to its more exclusive sibling, the 300 SL "Gullwing." While the 300 SL was designed for motorsport excellence, the 190 SL was intended for open-top cruising and touring, making it accessible to a broader range of enthusiasts.