The 1933 Dodge DP has an elegant profile highlighted by wood-spoked wheels, sweeping fenders, and a rear-mounted spare tire. Less well known than the Fords of the era, it's powered by a smooth 201 cubic inch engine making 75 horsepower. Dodge produced over 100,000 DP series cars in 1933, including sedans, roadsters, and coupes like this one discovered by Classic Car Rescue.

This Dodge coupe sat in a machine shed in northwest Iowa, last seeing the light of day 56 years ago. An original, one-family-owned car, the odometer shows 51,000 miles. That number may not be accurate, but a 1962 oil change sticker on the door jamb reflects the same mileage.

Once dragged out into the sunlight, the coupe proves to be in good, unrestored condition. A thick coat of dust and grime obscures the black paint, but the body looks solid. Certainly, it's no worse for wear than the 1924 Dodge Brothers Coupe found recently after sitting for 83 years.

The interior is a different story. Animals are not kind to car interiors, whether it's bears, mice, or raccoons, as was the case for this Dodge. Somehow the clever trash pandas opened the passenger door and shredded the front seat. Yet despite the damage to the upholstery and headliner, the rest of the well-optioned tan interior looks remarkably preserved. The five-window coupe includes a Motorola radio, a review mirror with a clock, and a cigarette lighter.

New sans options, the 1933 Dodge DP Coupe had a base price of $595, the equivalent of about $13,500 today. It's rare that a 1933 Dodge of any kind surfaces on the market, but a quick peruse of Hemmings and Bring A Trailer show that six-cylinder Dodge cars from 1927 to 1938 change hands for $30,000 to $40,000 in good condition.

As for this 1933 Dodge, it looks presentable after its first wash in 56 years. It has a nice patina and wears an Iowa license plate from 1965. All of the parts are there, including lights, trim, gas cap, and interior bits. With a mechanical restoration and interior work, it would make a great classic driver.