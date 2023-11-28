Acura unveiled the 2024 TLX earlier this month and the mid-cycle refresh brought barely visible styling updates with a simplified trim structure and a quieter cabin. The sedan is now ready to be shipped to the brand’s dealerships where it will be available with a starting price of $46,195 with destination and handling fees included. This makes it $4,950 more expensive than last year’s TLX, though there’s more standard equipment for the 2024 model year.

For starters, the Technology package is now standard on all base models while last year that upgrade was another $4,000 on top of the starting price. As a result, even the cheapest TLX comes with 19-inch wheels, Milano leather seats, ambient LED cabin light, and an ELS Studio premium audio system. As part of the refresh announced earlier in November, the sedan also benefits from two new USB ports for the rear passengers, thicker carpets, a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a larger infotainment screen.

Price 2024 Acura TLX w/Technology Package $46,195 2024 Acura TLX A-Spec $51,195 2024 Acura TLX Type S $58,195

Upgrade to the 2024 TLC A-Spec and it will set you back at least $51,195. This trim brings new split-spoke 19-inch wheels in Shark Gray finish, dual round exhaust pipes sitting underneath the rear bumper, and a new rear spoiler in gloss black. Contributing to a quieter interior are new wheel insulators, B-pillar insulators, and door insulators.

Just like last year, the range-topping model for 2024 continues to be the TLX Type S, which starts at $58,195 with destination fees included. The quickest sedan in the brand’s history receives upgrades such as an improved throttle response in Sport+ mode, a 10.5-inch head-up display, and a surround-view camera. In the design department, there’s a new diamond pentagon grille mesh at the front, new 20-inch wheels finished in black, an exclusive front splitter, a new rear diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes at the back.