Following its premiere three weeks ago, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S has a price tag. Math starts at $50,800 MSRP and then you add the $1,195 destination charge for a grand total of $51,995. If the bank account can handle it and you want to be among the early adopters, limited reservations will be available from May 11. Honda's luxury brand will give 200 people the opportunity to get the sporty liftback before it arrives at dealers in June.

How does the Integra Type S pricing stack up against rivals? Its most obvious competitor comes from within – the $44,890 Civic Type R. That means you'll have to pay a $5,910 premium to get the Acura over the Honda and enjoy the extra five horsepower it offers. The four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine makes 320 hp and a CTR-matching 310 pound-feet of torque.

2024 Acura Integra Type S Debut Images

Looking at other brands, the BMW M235i Gran Coupe retails from $48,595 while the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 can be had for at least $50,650. Buying an Audi S3 Sedan will set you back $47,895 whereas a Cadillac CT4-V costs $47,240 in rear-wheel-drive flavor and $48,965 for the AWD model.

As a refresher, Acura will only sell the hotter Integra with FWD and a six-speed manual transmission. The fourth Type S model launched in the last two years has an extra 120 hp and 118 lb-ft over the regular model while using the same close-ratio gearbox, Brembo brakes, and limited-slip differential as the CTR.

It's 2.8 inches wider than the normal Integra thanks to the fender flares and rides on 19-inch wheels wrapped in 265/30 R19 tires. Despite being one size larger, these alloys are actually two pounds lighter than the 18-inch wheels of the standard car. Speaking of weight, at 3,219 pounds, it's 146 lbs heavier compared to the base car with the smaller 1.5-liter engine. Those Brembos come with rotors that are 1.5 inches larger at the front and 0.9 inches at the rear compared to the standard model.

It might not be all that different than the CTR, but at least it's not yet another SUV.