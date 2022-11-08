Listen to this article

The Audi Q8 E-Tron is the new name for the updated E-Tron. The revised moniker lets customers understand that this is the brand's flagship electric SUV. It arrives in both the standard, boxy body and Sportback with a rounder exterior.

Fresh Styling

The Q8 E-Tron has updated styling that includes a fresh nose. The area around the grille now has a self-sealing system and electric shutters that close around the radiator. The headlights have a new lamp signature, and there are illuminated sections of the grille.

Audi also tweaks the wheel spoilers on the underbody. The ones in front of the standard Q8 E-Tron are larger. In addition, the Q8 Sportback E-Tron now has these aero elements on the front and rear. The SQ8 Sportback E-Tron only has wheel spoilers at the back.

Compared to the E-Tron, the Q8 E-Tron has a drag coefficient of 0.27, rather than 0.28 previously. The Sportback's figure drops to 0.24 from 0.26 for the earlier model.

The Powertrain And Batteries

The Q8 E-Tron is available with two battery capacities and three powertrain options. The Q8 50 E-Tron and Sportback have a motor turning each axle making a total of 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) in Boost mode and 490 pound-feet (664 Newton-meters).

The battery has a capacity of 89 kilowatt-hours (95 kWh gross). In the WLTP test, this setup provides 305 miles (491 kilometers) for the boxy body and 314 miles (505 kilometers) for the Sportback.

The Q8 55 E-Tron and Sportback produce 402 hp (300 kW) in Boost mode and 490 lb-ft. They get a battery with 104 kWh net (114 kWh gross). This provides 362 miles (582 kilometers) for the more angular body or 373 miles (600 kilometers) for the Sportback.

Finally, the SQ8 E-Tron and its Sportback counterpart have three electric motors – one at the front axle and two at the rear. This setup makes 496 hp (370 kW) and 718 lb-ft (973 Nm). The vehicles use a 104-kWh battery. The boxy version of the model can go 267 miles (494 kilometers) on a charge, and the Sportback pushes the distance to 319 miles (513 kilometers).

In terms of performance, the 50 model hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.0 seconds. The 55 cuts that time to 5.6 seconds, and the SQ8 E-Tron drops the figure to 4.5 seconds.

The 50 and 55 variants have a 124-mph (200-kph) limited top speed. The SQ8 pushes the maximum velocity to 131 mph (210 kph).

The table below shows these figures in a handy table:

Model Q8 50 E-Tron Q8 55 E-Tron SQ8 E-Tron Horsepower 335 hp 402 hp 496 hp Torque 490 lb-ft 490 lb-ft 718 lb-ft 0-62 MPH Acceleration 6.0 seconds 5.6 seconds 4.5 seconds Top Speed 124 mph 124 mph 131 mph Battery Capacity (Net) 89 kWh 104 kWh 104 kWh Range 305 miles / 314 miles Sportback 362 miles / 373 miles Sportback 267 miles / 319 miles Sportback

The Q8 50 E-Tron models can charge at up to 150 kW from a DC fast charger. The 55 and SQ8 variants increase this figure to 170 kW. The larger one can recoup 261 miles (420 kilometers) after plugging in for 31 minutes.

As standard, the vehicles can charge at 11 kW on AC power. A 22-kW capacity is an optional upgrade.

The Q8 E-Tron rides on an air suspension. Depending on the situation, it can vary the ride height by 2.992 inches (76 millimeters). Audi also tweaks the steering ratio for quicker response when the driver turns the wheel.

The Cabin

Inside, the front occupants look at several high-resolution screens. The driver gets a digital instrument cluster. On the center stack, there are a 10.1-inch diagonal infotainment monitor and an 8.6-inch diagonal one for the HVAC controls. A heads-up display is an option. In markets where they are allowed, there are available rear-facing side cameras instead of mirrors, and displays for them are on each side of the cabin.

The interior includes an opening, panoramic glass roof with blackout sunshades. Two-zone automatic climate control is standard, but buyers can upgrade to a four-zone setup. Massaging front seats are another option.

The Q8 E-Tron will have net-carbon-neutral certification in Europe and the US. The cabin uses recycled materials for the insulation, sound damping, and carpeting. The decoration above the center-stack display partially comes from PET bottles.

The Q8 E-Tron driver assistance tech suite includes a new remote parking system. Customers can control the tech from a smartphone without being in the car.

The Q8 E-Tron and Sportback will launch in Europe in February 2024. Prices in Germany will start at €74,400. Deliveries in the US will start in late April, but Audi will disclose prices closer to launch.