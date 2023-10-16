The Fox-body Ford Mustang was available from 1979 through 1993 and has achieved robust aftermarket support that has let owners build vehicles into drag racers, track cars, or whatever else a person could want. This one from Late Model Restoration hits the dyno, and it's ready to eat up the quarter mile. The company calls the machine Dragula because of the black paint and coffin-like cabin.

Under the hood, there's a modified 351-based V8 engine that now displaces 393 cubic inches (6.44 liters). It also has new cylinder heads and camshafts. There's a 90-millimeter throttle body. A Pro-M engine management system keeps things running. The gearbox is a five-speed manual that goes through an aluminum driveshaft with 3.55 gearing at the back. The exhaust gases exit through pipes that make a muscular note.

The dyno shows this Mustang making 386.1 horsepower and 410.6 pound-feet at the wheels. In comparison, even the 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra, which was among the top versions of the factory-available fox-body models, made 235 hp.

This car previously had a turbo and an engine with different internals. It made 443 hp and 414.2 lb-ft in that guise. However, all of the power was at the top end of the rev range. This means that as a street car, the current setup would be superior because more power and torque are available at lower rpms. At reduced revs, this tune has around 100 hp and 75 lb-ft more than the forced induction setup.

For comparison, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT makes 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet. It weighs around 3,843 pounds and reaches 60 mph in an estimated 4.5 seconds.

Today, the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger are in a sales battle. As of Q3 2023, Ford has moved 35,315 of its pony cars. Meanwhile, Dodge had delivered 35,350 units of the brand's competitive product.