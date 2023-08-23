At the heart of the S650-generation Mustang GT is a fourth iteration of the Coyote V8 benefitting from a dual air intake box and dual-throttle body design. With the pony car finally hitting dealers across the United States, it comes as no surprise the naturally aspirated machine has been put onto a dyno to find out how much power the 5.0 makes. We'll remind you this new mill is rated from the factory at 480 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque.

Based in Wisconsin, Middleton Motorsports is an is an aftermarket accessories and performance shop at Middleton Ford. It had the opportunity to strap a 2024 Mustang GT Convertible with the 10-speed automatic transmission onto a dyno. Naturally, this is a brand-new car but they did do the break-in miles to provide a more accurate assessment of the V8's capabilities. It still had fewer than 1,000 miles (over 1,600 kilometers) on the clock, so the output figures could still grow a bit after the car racks up more miles.

In the three dyno runs, the Coyote V8 produced the most horsepower in the first test when it pumped out 408.75 hp at 7,250 rpm. The highest torque figure was recorded in the third run when the 5.0-liter engine generated 359.57 lb-ft (487 Nm) at 5,020 rpm. Mind you, these numbers represent the output at the wheels whereas Ford lists the power available at the crank. Middleton Motorsports projects the Mustang GT could deliver as much as 420 hp taking into account that these tests were conducted in fifth gear, which has a 1.520:1 ratio.

In the near future, they'll put a Mustang GT with the six-speed manual gearbox onto the dyno and that should yield more accurate results since the transmission has a 1:1 ratio in fourth gear. On the automatic, it’s the seventh gear that has this ratio, meaning the speed limiter kicks in before you hit the readline.

We should point out that 2024 GTs ordered with the Active Valve dual exhaust have an extra six ponies over the factory output, meaning you get 486 hp out of the box. Then there's the Dark Horse with 500 hp on tap, while the bonkers GTD has a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 making over 800 hp.