Skoda has been relentlessly teasing the second-generation Kodiaq but the waiting game ends today with the premiere. A sister model of the recently introduced 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan, the Czech version will once again come in five- and seven-seat configurations and it's going to be even bigger than its predecessor. Already announced technical specifications have revealed the length will grow by 2.4 inches (61 millimeters) to 187.3 in (4758 mm).

Featuring an immediately recognizable evolutionary design, the revamped Kodiaq is going to be offered with second-gen matrix LED headlights and a rear light bar to echo its sibling from Wolfsburg. Skoda will sell its largest and most popular SUV with 17- to 20-inch wheels while the distance between the axles is going to remain unchanged, at 110 in (2791 mm). Front-wheel drive will be standard, but the more potent engines will come with AWD.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq exterior sketches

The biggest changes will occur inside, where Skoda has already shown us the revamped dashboard with the so-called Smart Dials the next Superb is also going to have. These are three 1.25-inch screens built into rotary knobs that can be configured to provide access to various functions. A group of climate controls will be positioned between these tiny displays, while most of the features will be built into the 13-inch infotainment. In addition, the new Kodiaq is going to benefit from a 10-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Mladá Boleslav-based automaker promises even more legroom and headroom for rear occupants, along with more space between the front massaging seats after moving the gear selector to the steering column. X-shaped decorative stitching and more generous use of leather will make the cabin feel fancier, as will the subtle ambient lighting and perforated seat upholstery. The second and third rows have not been revealed yet, but we're expecting a lot of family-friendly features.

Riding on the MQB Evo platform, the entry-level 2024 Kodiaq will be powered by a mild-hybrid 1.5 TSI gasoline engine with 150 hp (110 kW). If that's not enough, customers can step up to a larger 2.0 TSI with 204 hp (150 kW) and AWD. There’s also a 2.0 TDI diesel with either 150 hp (110 kW) if you stick to FWD or 193 hp (142 kW) for the AWD variant. Regardless of engine, a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox routes power to the road.

The biggest novelty is represented by a plug-in hybrid setup based around a 1.5 TSI. It boasts a six-speed DSG, an electric motor, and a 25.7-kWh battery with enough juice for more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) of electric range. It can be charged with AC at 11 kW or through DC at up to 50 kW. This Kodiaq PHEV will be sold strictly with FWD.

Following its world premiere today, the next-generation Skoda Kodiaq will go on sale in early 2024.