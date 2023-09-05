With the demise of the Opel/Vauxhall Insignia and Ford Mondeo, the mainstream midsize sedan segment in Europe is shrinking. The Mazda6 is a little long in the tooth while the recently unveiled Volkswagen Passat will be sold strictly as a wagon. Thankfully, Skoda is keeping the regular Superb alive for another generation to compete with the stylish Peugeot 508 facelifted earlier this year.

Technically, Czechia's flagship is a more practical liftback rather than a traditional saloon with a trunk lid. Fans of the brand will remember the second generation of the modern Superb was both a hatch and a sedan at the same time by offering the unusual Twindoor system enabling owners to open the trunk or the entire hatch. This upcoming fourth-gen model is even bigger than its predecessor as it's been stretched by 1.7 inches (43 millimeters) to 193.4 in (4912 mm).

2024 Skoda Superb liftback teasers

20 Photos

Height is up by (0.47 in) 12 mm to 58.3 in (1481 mm) while width and wheelbase have remained the same, at 72.2 in (1834 mm) and 111.8 in (2841 mm), respectively. Thanks to its increased footprint, the 2024 Superb has an extra 0.43 in (11 mm) of front headroom and an additional 0.2 in (6 mm) of rear headroom compared to the model it replaces. Cargo capacity is increasing by 0.7 cubic feet (20 liters) to a gargantuan 22.8 cu ft (645 l) with the rear seats in place. Featuring an evolutionary design, the D-segment car boasts various aero tweaks that have reduced the drag coefficient to 0.24.

Skoda is not showing the interior yet, but it should be borderline identical to that of the Superb Combi with a free-standing 13-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, and three rotary dials with built-in 1.25-inch displays. The latter goes by the name of Smart Dials for accessing various functions without having to use the big screen. For this first time in a Superb, there's an optional head-up display available.

Aside from the usual Sportline and Laurin & Klement trim levels, the revamped model will be sold in lesser Essence and Selection versions while the old Active, Ambition, and Style trims are gone. The official reveal is scheduled for November when Skoda will also take the wraps off the wagon.