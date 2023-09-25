BMW is preparing to launch a hotter M2 variant. It will likely be the M2 CS, and a new video captures the automaker putting the performance coupe through its paces at the Nurburgring race track.

The company continues to hide the car’s styling changes underneath a full-body camouflage wrap. The hotter M2 resembles the regular version, but some distinct differences exist. At the front, the test vehicle wears a more aggressive front spoiler.

Gallery: New BMW M2 CS Spy Photos

14 Photos

There are no discernible differences along the side, but the coupe does appear to feature a chunkier trunk lid spoiler. The rear bumper and quad tailpipes also appear unchanged from the regular M2.

Previous spy shots have failed to show the car’s interior in detail, just like the new spy video. We don’t expect BMW to make considerable changes to the cabin, with the Curved Display front and center on the dash. It should feature the latest iDrive software and have some unique CS motifs.

BMW will use an uprated version of its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. The hotter M2 could make 500 to 520 horsepower, but rumors suggest that drivers won’t be able to row their own gears as the automaker will only offer it with an automatic transmission.

The standard M2 uses the same engine but only makes 453 hp. The manual-equipped variant can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. The automatic completes the run in 3.9 seconds, and the M2 CS should be even quicker.

We still don’t know when BMW will reveal the new M2 variant. It might not go on sale until late next year for the 2025 model year, and the company will likely produce a limited number of cars as it did with the previous-generation model. It only made 2,200 units of the F87 M2 CS.

Its price is another mystery we don’t expect BMW to answer until we’re closer to the car’s on-sale date. The 2023 BMW M2 starts at $64,195 (the price includes the $995 destination charge), and the hotter M2 will be more expensive. The F87 M2 CS could reach to over $90,000.

The M2 CS won’t be the only hotter M variant hitting the streets soon. A new report indicates the M4 CS will reach dealers by the middle of next year. It will slot below the M4 CSL and serve as a two-door option to the M3 CS.