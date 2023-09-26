Badge snobs, rejoice! Mercedes has found a way to cram more stars into its cars by inserting the famous logo in the headlights. We saw this coming as the Concept CLA introduced at the beginning of the month at IAA 2023 in Munich had the desirable avatar embedded into its front lights. This new spy video of a second-generation CLA prototype testing on the streets of Germany confirms the subsequent production model will retain the look.

The 2025 CLA won't be the first model to have stars inside its lights since the new E-Class has the logo as an integral component of the taillights. In fact, both the sedan and wagon have no fewer than four LED stars, just so everyone knows who makes the car. Ironically, Mercedes took out the badges from the front and rear as well as from the wheels, much like other automakers are doing when they're testing future products.

Next-gen Mercedes CLA spy photos

40 Photos

Leading the way for the brand's updated and simplified compact lineup, the CLA will be an all-new vehicle by switching to the Mercedes Modular Architecture. It'll be joined by two crossovers and a wagon, so think GLA, GLB, and CLA Shooting Brake. It's unclear what will happen with the A-Class hatchback, A-Class sedan, and the B-Class minivan as some of them (if not all) might be discontinued in the long run.

The prototype at hand appears to have all the production body panels in place, suggesting the 2025 CLA won't stray away too far from the recently unveiled namesake concept. Both ICE and EV versions are planned, with the aforementioned MMA platform primarily developed for the purely electric model at the expense of gasoline versions. The architecture sounds promising by supporting 250-kW charging, dual motors, bidirectional charging, and a new infotainment system developed in-house.

The Concept CLA promised 466 miles of range in the WLTP cycle, so here's hoping the production car will match that or at least get close to that number. The swoopy sedan with its 800-volt electrical architecture had a usable battery capacity of around 89.6 kWh and an energy consumption of 5.2 miles per kilowatt-hour. Mercedes presented the concept as a rear-wheel-drive car with a motor mounted at the rear but the platform can accommodate AWD courtesy of a front motor.

Sales of the new Mercedes CLA are scheduled to commence before the end of 2024.