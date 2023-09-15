Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Here's our first look at the Alpine A290 electric hot hatch under development. This one wears lots of camouflage but provides at least an idea of what to expect. The most powerful version of the production version would reportedly have around 270 horsepower.

Audi is developing an electric A6 E-Tron Avant wagon. It has stacked headlights and a trapezoidal opening in the lower fascia. The sedan variant is coming first.

The new Audi Q3 adopts split headlights. There's a charging port on the driver's side front fender, which indicates this is a plug-in hybrid.

The updated Cupra Leon boasts a new front fascia and headlights. There are also revised taillights.

Ford is preparing a styling update for the Puma. This one is under heavy camouflage, but we don't expect the changes to be significant. Expect revisions like updated headlights, a re-shaped grille, and tweaked bumpers.

Porsche's hotter Taycan is deep into development. It has a revised nose and a rear wing. It reportedly has three electric motors making a total of more than 1,000 hp.

This VW SUV is an upcoming EV for a future sub-brand in China. The company would sell re-branded Cupra vehicles in that country.

The revised VW Golf features narrower headlights and revised daytime running lamps. Reportedly, no version would be available with a manual gearbox.

