It may only be September 2023 but the i4 has been available as a 2024 model year in the United States for quite a while now. Consequently, whatever BMW has in store for its electric liftback, these changes are going to be offered for the 2025MY at the earliest. New spy shots show the zero-emission 4 Series Gran Coupe undergoing testing on public roads while hiding its mildly updated front and rear fascias.

We should point out this prototype had the M Sport package (see the M logo hiding beneath black tape on the front fender) but it wasn't the hot M Performance version. BMW gives the i4 M50 the sportier-looking side mirrors that were reserved for the full-fat M models until not that many years ago. In addition, the range-topping i4 also has an M badge on the kidney grille, but that's not the case here.

2025 BMW i4 facelift spy photos

10 Photos

It would appear the biggest changes brought by the Life Cycle Impulse (BMW speak for facelift) will be found in the lights. At the front, the 2025 i4 has sharper-looking headlights with new daytime running lights shaped like an arrow or a boomerang. Logic tells us those are matrix LED adaptive headlights since the German luxury brand is gradually moving away from laser tech.

At the rear, the taillights have revised graphics but nothing to write home about. Unless the camouflage is playing tricks on us, the bumpers are borderline identical to what you'll find today on the pre-LCI i4. The interior is likely to be essentially carried over as well but with one change since the iDrive is expected to transition to the 8.5 version that provides quicker access to often-used functions.

Sharing the "G26" internal codename with the gasoline/diesel 4 Series Gran Coupe, the i4 is expected to enter production in mid-2024, according to a reputable BMW insider from the Bimmer Post forums. That would imply an official reveal in the first months of next year. The ICE models are also due for a nip and tuck, as evidenced in the spy shots below.