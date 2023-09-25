The "problem" with performance cars is that a new version is always seemingly around the corner. Consequently, it's almost never the right time to buy one, but that's not stopping people from getting behind the wheel of the latest version. Following the release of the Z06 and E-Ray, Chevrolet is preparing to launch another derivative of its mid-engined Corvette supercar. A new spy video shows a prototype of what is believed to be the ZR1.

Taken at a gas station somewhere in Colorado, the vertically shot walkaround video shows the test vehicle hiding under heavy camouflage. The soundtrack with the engine idling strongly suggests we're dealing with the 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine from the Z06. As a refresher, Chevy mounts a pushrod 6.2-liter V8 behind the seats of the regular Stingray and the electrified E-Ray.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spy Photos

9 Photos

The Corvette Z06 already offers a healthy 670 naturally aspirated horsepower, but a substantial bump worthy of the ZR1 badge seems highly unlikely without forced induction. Since the engine is idling, we can't hear its rumored pair of turbochargers at work. Previous reports have alleged output will grow to a massive 850 hp.

There's more to this prototype than its purported twin-turbo V8 engine since it appears to be hiding a split rear window unless the camouflage is playing tricks on us. Only the second-generation model in its inaugural year (1963) had that layout. Fun fact – Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov was not a fan since it hampered rear visibility.

Speaking of which, Chevy is also believed to be working on a Corvette Zora expected to come after the ZR1 – which is rumored for the 2025MY. The even hotter model is said to hit the magical 1,000-hp mark and boast all-wheel drive.

Lest we forget the company with the bowtie emblem has already confirmed a purely electric Corvette is also on the way. Details are limited but we do know it’ll use GM's Ultium platform and the teaser video showed the front wheels spinning before the rear ones, suggesting a dual-motor setup providing AWD.