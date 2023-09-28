Lamborghini is on a mission to electricity its lineup by the end of 2024, and that includes the car that will replace the Huracan. The automaker is already developing the new model, and a fresh batch of spy shots capture the camouflaged supercar testing on public roads.

The coverings hide the model's finer design details, but the overall design is pure Lamborghini. The company attempts to trick the eyes with stickers of fake headlights and cladding on the hood, but the car's narrow slits are clearly visible are the hexagonal daytime running lights, and nothing can hide its wedge shape. Only a sliver of the taillights poke through the Aventador stickers.

Along the side, the Huracan successor, which doesn’t have an official name, features a slit ahead of the rear wheels and large intakes behind the side windows. The rear features a single, massive trapezoidal exhaust outlet with two tailpipes inside above an aggressive rear diffuser that exposes the backs of the rear tires. It also wears yellow stickers indicating it has an electrified powertrain.

The photos don't show the car's interior, but the top of the dash is covered. It should have at least two screens – one for the driver's display and another for the infotainment system. It might even have a third in the dash in front of the passenger, like the Revuelto.

The added electrification means the company is retiring the 5.2-liter V10 from the Huracan for good. We don't know what Lamborghini will replace it with, but rumors suggest it'll be a twin-turbocharged V8 with a 10,000-rpm redline and turbos that don't engage until 7,000 rpm. The engine will behave like a naturally aspirated one through most of the rev range.

The powertrain's output remains a mystery as it's unclear how many electric motors it could have. The Revuelto has three, making 1,001 horsepower from its setup, so there is plenty of room for the new supercar to exist and have plenty of power on tap. The only thing we know for sure is that the two models will share gearboxes.

The Huracan successor will feature the Revuelto's transverse dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic transmission, but it's unclear if it'll come with a plug. It'll also arrive with all-wheel drive.

Lamborghini will introduce the Huracan replacement in 2024. The new model is part of the company's effort to electrify every offering in its lineup by the end of 2024. The automaker is also preparing to launch the Urus plug-in hybrid.