Skoda is in a festive mood as the three-millionth SUV has rolled off the assembly line. The milestone vehicle is a black Kodiaq in the Sportline trim assembled at the Kvasiny factory in the Czech Republic. The SUV journey started back in 2009 with the funky Yeti before the Kodiaq joined the lineup in 2016. A year later, the compact Karoq landed and it was followed by the subcompact Kamiq in 2019.

The SUV lineup grew again in 2020 with the fully electric Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe. While these are all global models, Skoda has also introduced a few regional products such as the China-specific Kamiq GT and Kodiaq GT. There's also a Kushaq crossover made in India for the local market, with plans to ship CKD kits to Vietnam where assembly will commence in the latter half of 2024.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq teasers

37 Photos

Of all SUVs made by Skoda, the Kodiaq is by far the most popular, having racked up 841,900 sales, including those of the GT model sold in China. The Karoq is next with 705,800 units, followed by the Yeti with 684,500 vehicles assembled until 2018 when production ended. The Kamiq and Kamiq GT have collectively generated 537,100 sales while the zero-emission Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe have been sold 166,900 times. Lastly, the Kushaq has found 63,900 homes so far.

Produced in the Czech Republic, China, India, Ukraine, and Slovakia, SUVs currently account for nearly half of Skoda’s global deliveries. The Kodiaq is gearing up for its second generation as the world premiere is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. It will be a sister model of the recently introduced 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan and will finally get a plug-in hybrid variant with an electric range of over 62 miles (100 kilometers).

In 2025, the next-generation Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe will be launched, with a larger seven-seat electric SUV earmarked for a 2026 debut. The latter has already been previewed by the Vision 7S concept and will take the shape of a three-row family SUV measuring about 193 inches (4.9 meters) long to offer "enormous interior space."