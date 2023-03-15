Listen to this article

A new Skoda Kodiaq is coming, and our spy photographers in the north caught more images of a camo-wrapped prototype on the road for cold-weather testing. Fortunately, conditions were ideal to snap some detailed photos, and we have a dozen showing the three-row SUV from all angles.

In fact, this is the exact same prototype we saw last time. The number plate matches, giving us a chance to see if any changes have been made in the last month or so. Everything looks exactly as it was, right down to the janky fuel door on the passenger side rear. But, the better lighting and position lets us see far more detail here, including the outline of the Kodiaq's rearmost side windows at the D-pillar. There's a steeper angle to the glass at the very back, and the beltline could rise slightly.

Gallery: New Skoda Kodiaq Winter Test Spy Photos

While we're looking at the side, it's impossible to miss the numbers on the Continental snow tires, confirming 18-inch wheels for at least one trim level. At the very back, we see the same taillights that we thought may have been placeholders in previous photos. Having such a clear look this time around, they appear to be production lenses. And don't let the missing exhaust tips trick you into thinking this is an EV. Outlets are tucked beneath the rear fascia.

At the front, the Kodiaq's big, smiling face won't differ too far from the current generation. The grille appears a bit larger with thinner headlights on the sides. Moving in for an extreme close-up on the lower fascia, we think the lower grille extends all the way to the vertical vents on the corners. The full size of that lower mesh should match the width of the upper grille, then shrink in size to snake over to the gills.

The one thing we haven't seen yet is the interior. Through the windshield, we can see the top of what is likely a large center touchscreen mounted floating style. And though this is technically a next-generation model, our sources say it still uses the existing Kodiaq's MQB platform. How that will play out regarding powertrain options is unclear, but hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are expected.

Skoda is moving fast with the Kodiaq. The current generation received a facelift in 2021, and previous reports stated a new model would arrive in 2023. Given the recent facelift, we expect that debut will happen in late 2023, likely making this a 2024 model-year vehicle.